Dina Manzo Terrified & Hiding After Being Attacked During Home Invasion

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dina Manzo and her boyfriend were attacked during a home invasion on May 13 at their house in New Jersey.

Now the couple is escaping to their place in Los Angeles and is amping up their security to feel safe after the terrifying incident.

Our friends at RadarOnline.com learned the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star is “taking extra precautions to ensure their safety and staying very low-key.” An insider revealed the experience was very traumatic. During the invasion Manzo was thrown against a wall and her boyfriend David Cantin was hit in the head and neck.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!