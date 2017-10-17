Demi Lovato Reveals Truth About Her Sexuality In New Documentary

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Demi Lovato‘s new documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated was just released and is about how the ex-Disney star made her most recent album, Tell Me You Love Me,

but it also touches on some personal matters — including her sexuality.

During the film, the singer finally confirmed the rumors that she’s open to dating men and women.

In the movie, Lovatto explained that she’s using a dating app to look for her next love interest.

She also said that she’s open to either sex during her search. “ I am open to human connection,” she said.

The 25 year old recently told Extra that “she’s always felt” open to the idea of dating both genders. But was not happy with the media using her sexuality for headlines.

“ They always want their magazine or TV Show to be the one to break what my sexuality is,” she explained.

The actress told her fans to watch the documentary if they want to know the truth about her sexuality.