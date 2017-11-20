Della Reese Dies At 86: ‘Rest In Peace Sweet Angel’

Touched By An Angel star Della Reese has died.

The music legend passed away this Sunday evening at age 86 inside her California home.

“On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home last evening surrounded by love. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people,” her costar Roma Downey confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement.

Some of the gospel singer’s top hits included “Don’t You know” and “That Reminds Me.” In The ’60s she transitioned from the stage to the screen, and became a respected actress as well as musical icon.

“She was a mother to me and I had the privilege of working with her side by side for so many years on Touched By an Angel. I know heaven has a brand new angel this day,” continued Downey in her statement. “Della Reese will be forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace, sweet angel. We love you.”