‘Deeply Misogynistic!’ - Kathy Griffin Blasts Andy Cohen In Social Media Rant

Kathy Griffin, 56, did not hold back when bashing former boss Andy Cohen, 49, on social media!

As previously reported, the comedian got fired from her CNN New Years Eve gig after her controversial Donald Trump, 71, scandal.

Cohen replaced her as the host, and when asked about her by reporters, said: “I don’t know her!”

Referencing Cohen’s interview, Griffin said: “Even when it’s on tape, there are doubters? He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic.”

After his catty comment about not knowing the comedian, Cohen went on to say that CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, 50, had been his partner and friend for years!

As a source exclusively told, Cooper chose Cohen to be his new NYE cohost after Griffin was let go by the network.

Disgraced Griffin let out her anger on the matter by calling Cooper a “spineless heiress,” making it clear that the two are no longer pals.