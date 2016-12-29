Debbie Reynolds’ Final Words Revealed

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a shocking turn of events, Debbie Reynolds died just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher passed away.

The Hollywood star was 84 years old and her cause of death was apparently a stroke. She was at her son, Todd Fisher’s home, and they were planning Carrie’s funeral arrangements when an ambulance was called.

Todd revealed to E! News her last words. He said, “She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!