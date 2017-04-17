Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Family At War Over Their Millions

A BITTER family feud has erupted following the shocking deaths of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher. The 84-year-old Singing in the Rain superstar tragically passed on Dec. 28, just a day after her Star Wars daughter died. “While Debbie lost many millions in her lifetime to scheming husbands and bad business decisions — and even went bankrupt — she was worth a fortune when she died,” says a source.

“She left the bulk of her $70 million estate to her children with Eddie Fisher, Carrie and Todd, and her granddaughter, Billie Lourd. “She never thought for a minute that Carrie would die before her and didn’t plan for it. Then Debbie herself passed away so suddenly before changing her will. “I’m told Billie — Carrie’s only child — believes her mother’s share should pass straight to her.”

That’s because if Debbie had died first, Carrie would have received her inheritance — And when Carrie passed, it would have gone to Billie, says the source. “But Todd thinks Carrie’s share should go to him as Debbie’s only surviving direct descendant.