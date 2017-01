Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be laid to rest together at the end of the week and their family planned a very special service.

There will be a public memorial service, which is sure to draw a large crowd and multiple media reports claim Meryl Streep will speak.

Reports also claim a private service and funeral will take place in Burbank, CA and Carrie and Debbie, who lived next to each other, will be buried together.