Dean McDermott Son’s Bank Account Emptied in Tax Drama

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have in financial crisis for years and now their money troubles are affecting his eldest son, Jack.

The IRS reportedly emptied the couple’s bank accounts after years of unpaid federal taxes.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that 18-year-old Jack’s savings were also drained because it was connected to his father’s and stepmother’s accounts.

Jack’s mother, Mary Jo Eustace, is “absolutely furious” with her ex-husband as Jack is about to go off to college and needs the funds.

