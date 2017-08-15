'Deadpool 2' 911 Call Reveals Stuntwoman Was 'Airborne' Before Hitting Glass

On August 14, news broke that a stuntwoman died during a scene on the set of new Deadpool 2 movie being filmed in Vancouver, BC. That woman as been identified as Joi “SJ” Harris, professional motorcycle racer from Brooklyn, New York.

The Vancouver Police were first to confirm the tragic news. They tweeted, “A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle.”

Ryan Reynolds, the lead actor, also shared a heartbreaking message. He wrote, “Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We’re heartbroken, shocked, devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

The 911 call from the incident was just released and the details of Joi’s death were shocking. “The actor was airborne through the building,” a witness says while another person adds, “She hasn’t been moving.”