Find Out Who The 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 24 Winner Is

The votes are in! The season 24 winner of Dancing With The Stars is …. Rashad Jennings and his partner Emma Slater. The NFL star beat out runner-ups David Ross and Lindsay Arnold and Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy to get to lift the Mirrorball trophy.

The partners looked ecstatic as confetti poured down and former contestants from the season congratulated the pair. Rashad tweeted later on, “I would never have dreamed I’d be on @DancingABC much less win the Mirror Ball! @EmmaSlaterDance I’m SO your biggest fan! We did it!!! #DWTS”

