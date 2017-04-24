DWTS Contestants Use A Tonya Harding Plot Against Nancy Kerrigan

Green with envy over ice skater Nancy Kerrigan’s unfair advantage after years of dancing on blades, Crafty contestants on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” have hatched a devious plan to sabotage the elegant Olympic great — And it involves her old nemesis, Tonya Harding!

“In a move right out of Donald Trump’s playbook at the presidential debates, The show has invited Tonya Harding to sit in the front row and watch Nancy dance,” a tipster squealed to Straight Shuter. “They hope having Tonya on the set will add to the pressure and drama — and the ratings.”