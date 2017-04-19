Dakota Johnson Mends Bond With Stepdad Antonio After Heart Attack

After her mother, Melanie Griffith, split from Antonio Banderas in 2014, Dakota Johnson reportedly refused even to talk to her stepfather of 18 years. But the heart attack he suffered in January has softened her stance, sources say.

“Dakota will never forgive Antonio for hurting her mom, but she freaked out at the thought of losing him,” says an insider. “She called him up to say she loves him, and they cleared the air.”

Antonio, who had three stents placed in his arteries, “invited her to visit him in England, and Dakota promised she would. He was a huge part of her life, and everyone is happy that there’s been some reconciliation.”