Courtney Stodden may be reverting back to her old single ways. RadarOnline.com has learned that the 22-year-old bombshell and her husband Doug Hutchison are heading towards a “messy” divorce.

According to a source close to Stodden, who married the 56-year-old actor when she was 16, “Courtney is simply over it!”

