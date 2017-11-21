Court Order Out On Tori Spelling After Failing to Pay 220k Judgement!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tori Spelling isn’t getting away with failing to pay off a judgment for over $220,000!

The November 6 filing obtained from the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles read.

“You are ordered to appear personally before this court, or before a referee appointed by the court, to furnish information to aid in enforcement of a money judgment against you,”

Spelling is expected to appear in court on February 21, 2018. If she fails to appear, she may be “subject to arrest.”

City National Bank accused the cash-strapped couple of “owing plaintiff an unpaid principle balance in the amount $188,803.38.”

They also demanded she pay the $17,149.09 she withdrew from September 2016.

In May 2017, City National Bank was awarded a judgment of $202,066.10 plus $17,730.56 after the parents-of-five failed to answer the filing.

The filing comes after years of financial trouble for the couple.

Spelling and Dean McDermott owed nearly $1 million in taxes as of November 2016.

In January 2016, American Express sued the actress for failing to pay an outstanding balance of $37, 981.97.

Then in October 2016, American Express sued her again for $87,595.55. Both lawsuits are pending.

McDermott has financial issues of his own. He hasn’t paid ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace $750 twice a month for child support for their son Jack, 19.

“He owes over $100,000 moving forward and I believe he has no intention of paying,” she wrote in the papers.

“He bounces my son’s university rent/tuition and is delinquent in paying therapist bills while he shops and throws lavish parties for his other 5 children.”