Jill Duggar's Husband Derick Dillard Finally Seeking Medical Help

In a brand new clip for the upcoming season of Counting On: Jill & Jessa, fans might finally find out what’s really wrong with Jill (Duggar) Dillard‘s husband, Derick.

The sneak peek shows Jill saying they had recently returned home from Central America weeks ago, but she’s been worried about Derick’s “gaggy” illness. The 27-year-old is seen in the clip trying to run on the side of the road, but has to stop and throw up.

Derick claims it “feels great” to be home, but he’s “excited to talk to the doctor about what he thinks is going on” with him.

Jill’s husband sparked concern for his well-being last summer when she posted a series of selfies that showed him looking scary skinny.

Visit www.dillardfamily.com to read our latest update: “Alegría Para El Mundo!” A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 23, 2015 at 4:16pm PST

Happy Independence Day! We are celebrating with family today. 😊 #4thofJuly #fireworks A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:18pm PDT

Celebrating our “Skypiversary”…one year ago today my husband and I Skyped for the first time! #skype #skypiversary #derickdillard #jillmdillard A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Aug 17, 2014 at 4:48pm PDT

