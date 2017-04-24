A Copy Of O.J Simpson's Recalled Book Is Thought To Be Worth 250K

The shameless cash-in confessional “If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer,” in which O.J. Simpson allegedly put forth a “hypothetical” description Of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, was recalled after public outcry, with all of the book’s 400,000 print run destroyed — Save for one that was locked away in the publisher’s vault.

But another lost copy of the sickening tome has turned up — and it’s going to be sold to the highest bidder! “Miraculously, another one has survived, and now the owner is planning to auction it off,” a source confessed to Straight Shuter. “It is in perfect condition and thought to be worth $250,000. The auction is planned for the end of the month.”