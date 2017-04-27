Coco Austin Reveals Exciting New Business Venture

Coco Austin and Ice T welcomed their baby daughter, Chanel, over a year ago and it’s been nonstop ever since! Besides being working as a TV personality, model, and lingerie designer, Coco and Chanel have been winning over our hearts on Instagram with their matching outfits.

So much so that the idea inspired Coco to look into starting up her own company which would create matching ensembles for moms and their young kids: boy or girl!

StarMagazine.com recently caught up with the reality TV star at CYBEX MIOS launch in New York City. She revealed, “Hopefully I will have my own clothing line one day because that’s my next step. My next goal is to have a mommy & me clothing line for women that have boys and girls.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!