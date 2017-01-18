Coco Austin Spotted In Another Tiny Bikini After Fans Rip Her For Bad Mom Behavior

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coco Austin is putting up a fight against her fans who called her out for posting revealing selfies alongside baby Chanel.

The 37-year-old reality star and model took her 1-year-old daughter to the beach in Miami on Jan. 17, where she wore another skimpy bikini.

Star reported that Coco’s social media followers blasted her for showing off too much cleavage next to her child: “Seriously? You are a beautiful lady but why must your boobs and bottom ALWAYS be hanging out?” one user wrote under the photo. “Save it for your husband, not family pics with your daughter for goodness sake! They look like beach balls.”

Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. Its 30 degrees back home (These bikinis are custom made- @fedeswimwear ) A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

But Star readers know this isn’t the first time she’s faced serious criticism for her x-rated snaps while being a mom. Last September she faced angry fans again when she posted more controversial bikini photos.

