Cindy Crawford Begs Kaia To Stay Far From Kendall Jenner

Cindy Crawford is begging her 16-year-old daughter Kaia Gerber keep her distance from Kendall Jenner, and the Kardashians as a whole.

“She’s worried about her being corrupted into the bad girls club,” an insider said.

“The thought of her baby girl buddying up with their hangers-on like, Bieber, Brown and Disick gives her genuine nightmares!”

Gerber and Jenner, 21, have been friends for several years now, and have been spotted hanging out together at party hotspots like Coachella, not to mention Jenner’s 21st birthday blowout last year.

Jenner even took some snaps of the emerging model for the cover of a fashion magazine.

Crawford certainly has reasons to worry about her daughter’s lifestyle, as Gerber is already turning heads during several fashion shows in Europe.

But recent photographs have revealed the 5 ft. 9-inch model looking stick-thin while partying with fans in Malibu and some are worried what keeping up with the Kardashians could do to Gerber’s overall health.

Still, as Gerber grows older, she’ll soon be completely responsible for her own choices and decisions.

“(Cindy) knows it’s a battle she’ll probably lose sooner or later, but wants to fight it every step of the way as long as she can.”

