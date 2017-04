Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Christina El Moussa better be careful with her new man! Starmagazine.com has learned that Nate Thompson left his wife while she was six months pregnant with their first child.

The Flip or Flop star’s boyfriend filed for divorce from Cristin Moira Thompson on February 27, 2015 — just three months before their son was born on May 18.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!