Chris Soules 'Devastated' Over Fatal Crash That Killed His Neighbor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Soules was arrested after leaving the scene of an accident, and the former Bachelor star is now saying that he is “devastated” over his neighbor’s death.

Soules plowed his truck into Kenneth Mosher’s tractor in Buchanan County Iowa on Monday night causing it to flip over and kill the man.

The Bachelor alum fled the scene of the fatal accident and was later arrested and taken to jail.

Soules released a statement in which he admitted to the crash, but he did not accept responsibility for the 66-year-old’s death.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!