Chris Soules Hires High-Powered Attorney To Keep Him Out Of Jail

Chris Soules is doing whatever he has to do to avoid jail time. He’s not only hired a new lawyer but is now demanding to see the evidence from the fatal car crash.

Documents from the Iowa District Court reveal that Soules’ counsel is demanding items such as police reports, medical examiner reports, and law enforcement field notes be preserved.

The former Bachelor star was arrested on April 24 after his truck rear-ended a tractor and killed its 66-year-old driver Kenneth Mosher.

In fact, Chris did call 911 and told the operator that Kenneth was unconscious but had a pulse.

