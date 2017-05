Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chris Soules has been on a booze binge ever since he returned to his normal life in Iowa.

The former Bachelor star grows corn off the land that belongs to Robert Berry‘s friend, who told him that Soules guzzles gallons of beer while working.

Berry told RadarOnline, “He’s quite the drinker. My friend told me that when she goes to her farm, she sees a string of empty beer cans all over the field.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!