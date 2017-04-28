Could Chris Soules Avoid Jail Time After Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Soules is in deep legal trouble after he was involved in a car crash that left one man dead on April 24.

But things might be looking up as new court documents reveal the State of Iowa is requesting his May 2nd court date be pushed back.

The Bachelor star and his new high-powered legal team have yet to respond to the request.

As previously reported, Chris’s truck rear-ended a tractor. They both went off the road into a ditch and the tractor driver, Kenneth Mosher, was killed.

