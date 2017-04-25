'Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Arrested After Fatal Car Collision

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bachelor star Chris Soules has been arrested in Buchanan County, Iowa after fleeing from the scene of a fatal car crash.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Soules has been booked after a pickup trunk rear-ended a tractor and both landed in a ditch, killing one person.

KWWL reported that the person who died in from Aurora while Soules is from Arlington.

He’s known for his reality TV career on season 19 of The Bachelor where he proposed to Whitney Bischoff but they split six months later.

