Chris Pratt Ditches Wedding Ring At First Public Event

Chris Pratt attended his first public event since announcing he and wife, Anna Faris, filed for a legal separation. He accepted the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor Award at 2017 Teen Choice Awards and appeared to be in good spirits.

In his speech, Chris thanks his fans, his Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn, and his “lord and savior, Jesus Christ.”

Last week, The Parks & Rec actor took to social media to make a statement about his marriage. He wrote on Facebook, “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

