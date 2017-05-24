Chris Pratt & Anna Faris’ Son Jack Wants A Sibling

Now that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris’ son, Jack, 4, knows where babies come from — storks, people — he hasn’t stopped asking his parents for some company! “It’s so adorable. Jack comes home from school with drawings of his ‘little brother,’ ” says a source.

While Chris, 37, and Anna, 40, always planned to expand their galaxy, “there’s just no time!” explains the pal. “Chris is signed on to star in three huge Hollywood franchises — Jurassic Park, Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy — at the moment. So in the meantime, Anna has planned plenty of playdates with Jack’s preschool friends.” Hey, a little Parks and Recreation can’t hurt!