Anna Faris Furious Over Chris Pratt's 'Galaxy' Love Scenes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The reviews are in – and Anna Faris is not a fan of Chris Pratt‘s latest body of work. Spies at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 premiere say the actress, 40, looked uncomfortable watching her hubby, 37, cozy up to Zoe Saldana on the big screen.

“Anna was squirming in her seat, trying to look elsewhere,” reveals a spy, adding she even tried to leave the theater!

“Chris pulled her back down and held her hand, but Anna looked like she just wanted to disappear.”

Don’t worry, girl. Zoe, 38, didn’t succumb to his pelvic sorcery!”