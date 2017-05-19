Chris Cornell Death Mystery Explodes: Family Says It WASN'T Suicide!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Cornell’s family is speaking out after his shocking death. His wife released a statement disagreeing with the medical examiner’s report that the Audioslave frontman committed suicide.

Chris was found on May 17 at the MGM Grand Detroit and the initial ME’s report claimed died of suicide by hanging.

But the Cornell family attorney, Kirk Pasich, released a statement the read: “Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris—or if any substances contributed to his demise.”

It continued, “Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages.”

