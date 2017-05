Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Cornell died last week in a Detroit hotel from an apparent suicide and now his family is planning the singer’s final services.

The Soundgarden frontman’s body was flown to California and there will be a private funeral on Friday, May 26.

He will be laid to rest at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, according to the family attorney. And public memorials will take place at a later point.

