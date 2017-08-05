Chloe Green And Jeremy Meeks Heat Up Barbados

Topshop heiress Chloe Green, 26, and her “Hot Felon” boyfriend, Jeremy Meeks, 33, are packing on the PDA in Barbados. The smoldering couple has been spotted making out and frolicking in the Caribbean on yet another romantic getaway. Jeremy and Chloe have been publicly flaunting their hot new romance in spite of the fact that the felon-turned-model only ended his eight-year marriage to wife Melissa Meeks several weeks ago.

Jeremy became an Internet sensation after his 2014 mugshot went viral. He served time in 2002 for grand theft auto and was arrested for a weapons violation in 2014. The suspected gang member was sentenced to two years in federal prison in 2015. Upon release he signed with White Cross Management and started his modeling career. He recently landed an appearance gig at the Los Angeles Topman at The Grove, a store owned by Chloe’s father, Sir Philip Green.

Jeremy’s now estranged wife Melissa, 38, stuck by his side while he served his time. Their marriage imploded after photos surfaced of the ex-con and Chloe kissing on a yacht in Turkey last month. Jeremy has reportedly filed papers for a legal separation from Melissa and requesting that the two share custody of their son, Jeremy Meeks Jr., 7.