Chester Bennington's 911 Call Reveals Housekeeper Found His Body

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died on July 20 at 41 years old. He was found in his home in Palos Verdes Estates, CA and it was confirmed by the LA coroner’s office that Chester took his own life by hanging himself.

Newly released 911 audio made by a driver reveals that it was Chester’s housekeeper who found his body hanging. The driver found the housekeeper sobbing outside the home when he pulled up and calmly made the call to the police.

He says, “I just got to the location and his housekeeper came out and said he killed himself … his housekeeper came out and said she found him dead.”