More Hollywood A-Listers Fall Victim To Nude Photo Hack

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Many celebs have faced photo hacks, with their nude pics being exposed all over the Internet.

The latest Hollywood A-Listers to fall victim include Miley Cyrus, Suki Waterhouse, and Dianna Agron.

In this case, like others, the actresses’ private photos were stolen and posted online illegally.

The photos reportedly feature the women topless or performing sexual acts.

In the past, Jennifer Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens and Amanda Seyfried have all had their most intimate photos leaked.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!