Debbie Reynolds was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 28. for a possible stroke. According to reports, the 84-year-old was at her son Todd Fisher‘s home in Beverly Hills this afternoon when a family member called 911. The tragic news comes just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher.

