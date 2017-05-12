Fans Want Carrie Fisher To Be Honored By Hollywood In A Big Way

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carrie Fisher‘s friends are campaigning for a Hollywood street to be named in her honor– even if it upends navigation systems all over the county!

“It’s a huge deal to rename a street,” says a friend of the late Star Wars legend. “It triggers all sorts of changes in maps and bus stops, not to mention street addresses.”

But Beverly Hills and Las Vegas are already giving such a honor to Carrie’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day after her beloved daughter last December.

“Carrie is a legend, too, and deserves it. Plus, her friends pretty much run Hollywood,” insists the insider. “it will certainly be expensive, but money is no object.” May the bureaucratic forces be with them!