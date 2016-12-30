The 4 Latest Developments On Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Tragic Deaths

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds passed away within 24 hours of each other and now their family has deal with the aftershock of their untimely deaths. Here at the latest updates:

Debbie’s son and Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, was spotted in Los Angeles Cemetery searching for a final resting place for them.

He also tweeted a heartbreaking drawing and wrote, “I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting.”

Also, Debbie in an odd way predicted her own death in her 2013 autobiography, Unsinkable. She wrote, “It’s not natural to outlive your child. This has always been my greatest fear… I don’t know if I could survive that.”