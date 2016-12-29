Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher Double Memorial In The Works

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds’, untimely deaths are still a shock to the world and now the family needs to plan their services.

According to RadarOnline.com, Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd, are in talks about holding a double memorial and funeral for the two.

A family insider told Radar, “Carrie and Debbie lived on the same property and took care of each other toward the end.” In fact, Todd revealed his mother’s last words were, “I miss her so much. I want to be with Carrie.”

