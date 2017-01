Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Carrie Fisher’s younger half-sister, Joely Fisher, revealed what was going through the actress’s mind right before her death flight.

Joely was on Good Morning America and said, “We talked about age. We talked about children, we talked about our frail mothers.” She added that she and Carrie made plans to celebrate Christmas together but those plans would unfortunately never happen.

Carrie suffered a massive hart attack while on the plane and died four days later in the hospital.