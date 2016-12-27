Carrie Fisher Dead After Heart Attack On Plane

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Carrie Fisher has died on December 27 after suffering heart attack while traveling on a plane. The Star Wars actress was 60 years old. She was flying from London to Los Angeles and went into cardiac arrest.

A family spokesperson released a statement that read, “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Carrie was no stranger to scandal. She had string of Hollywood relationships and spoke openly about her drug addiction.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!