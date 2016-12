Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carrie Fisher died on December 27th after she suffered a massive heart attack while on an airplane traveling from London to Los Angeles.

The Star Wars actress was only 60 years and had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse. A source told RadarOnline.com that Carrie sadly relapsed around Thanksgiving and wasn’t in good health.

The source added she was on multiple prescription medication from her doctor to treat her bipolar disorder, depression, and anxiety.