Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Knocked Up Stripper Before La La Walked Out On Marriage

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Basketball star Carmelo Anthony has separated from his wife, La La, after seven years of marriage.

Their breakup is reportedly caused by Carmelo’s affair with a dancer from a gentleman’s club, who is now claiming she’s six and half months pregnant with his child.

Multiple media reports claim the couple has been living separate lives for months and La La moved into her own New York City apartment.

Last year, she told Access Hollywood their relationship is far from perfect. The TV personality said, “If anyone says in 10 years you don’t go through ups and downs, they’re lying to you. We’re in a real relationship.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!