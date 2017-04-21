Carmelo Anthony’s Pregnant Mistress Uncovered

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The mystery women at the center of Carmelo Anthony’s recent split from his wife, La La, has finally been exposed.

Page Six revealed the NBA star’s alleged pregnant mistress is Mia Angel Burks, a woman who lives in Chicago.

The two reportedly met last year and Melo is supporting her until a paternity test can confirm everyone’s suspicion.

His former friend, Anthony Jacobs, told a Chicago radio station, “Mia met Carmelo at Room Seven, a club in Chicago, when he was here for the NBA draft doing press.”

