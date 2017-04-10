Caitlyn Jenner Confesses She's A Woman Now — From Head To Toe & In Between!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner finally confessed she underwent genital reassignment surgery in her years-long transition from male to female.

RadarOnline.com learned the news from the reality star’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life. She claims she had the “Final Surgery” in January 2017, nearly two years after her explosive tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

The former Olympian revealed, “The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated.”

She continued, “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!