Caitlyn Jenner Slams Kris On TV Amid Failing Ratings On 'KUWTK'

Caitlyn Jenner humiliated Kris Jenner during her April 23 appearance on Good Morning America!

The 67-year-old former Olympian, who just confessed to undergoing the final gender reassignment surgery, isn’t holding back about her feelings toward the Kardashians.

In a clip from this morning, GMA host Michael Strahan asked Jenner what she thought about last night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where Kris blows up on camera about her ex’s new tell-all book, “Secrets Of My Life”, out April 25.

But after Caitlyn saw the footage, she told Michael she doesn’t really even watch the show anymore!

As Star readers know, Caitlyn has been iced out of the Kardashian family ever since she began gender assignment surgeries. A family insider told RadarOnline.com, “It seems like the Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore and Caitlyn is definitely starting to feel rejected by them.”

