Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Ditching LA For The Midwest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner is ditching her Hollywood home for a quieter life in the Midwest.

According to the source, Caitlyn is aware that she’s worn out her welcome in LA, both with the Kardashians and the transgender community turning their backs on her.

But she’s come up with a novel plan to change her life —

Moving to rural Idaho with her ailing mom Esther and having the cameras document her every move!

“Caitlyn knows she will face a lot of backlash from the mainly conservative population in Idaho, but sees it as a chance to redeem herself,” spills the source.

“The transgender community doesn’t exactly welcome her in LA either so she’s used to feeling judged and ostracized.”

Jenner is said to be looking at the opportunity as another moneymaker. “She’s currently pitching the idea to reality TV execs.” reveals source.