Caitlyn Jenner‘s canceled reality series I Am Cait was praised as groundbreaking and brutally honest, but it appears the transgender star resorted to fakery in her spin-off series.

Though Candis Cayne was introduced on I Am Cait as one of Jenner’s close girlfriends, the 67-year-old former Olympian admits that in reality, she “cast” the blond bombshell on her show after following her TV career.

