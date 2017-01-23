Caitlyn Jenner Pressured To Tell All About Her Talk With Trump In D.C.

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Caitlyn Jenner arrived back in Los Angeles on Jan. 21, less than 24 hours after she was partying it up with President Donald Trump at his inauguration ball!

While Caitlyn continues to deal with her meltdown with the Kardashians, the 67-year-old reality star has been busy making friends with the new 45th President of the United States. Caitlyn was one of the many celebrities who attended the extravagant evening. She sent a tweet just days before Trump was sworn in, which said: “Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues and I’m here to help!”

Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 issues and I’m here to help! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 18, 2017

