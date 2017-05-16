STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

VIDEO

Sick Of The Spotlight? Caitlyn Jenner CAUGHT Hiding From Cameras

The transgender star has come under fire recently over her controversial memoir.

By ,

Caitlyn Jenner is not a fan of the paparazzi! The transgender star was spotted avoiding cameras as she took off in her SUV from Craig’s in West Hollywood on May 15.

Watch the video above and don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube Channel!

Filed under:
Comments