Caitlyn Jenner has publicly admitted her failings as a father before her transition in her new memoir, The Secrets Of My Life. The reality TV star confesses she told her first wife Chrystie to abort their baby, despite her hesitation.

Jenner found out his wife was pregnant with their daughter, Casey, after the couple had already split.

