Caitlyn: Khloe Won't Speak To Me

There are silent treatments, and then, it seems, there are Khloe Kardashian silent treatments – measured not in days, but in calendars. So says Caitlyn Jenner, who, while promoting her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life: A History, revealed that she and her former stepdaughter haven’t spoken since 2015!

“She doesn’t want to talk to me,” claimed Caitlyn, 67, while being interviewed recently by Andy Cohen for his Radio Andy show on SiriusXM. “She hasn’t talked to me in, like, two years. That’s sad. I was very close to Khloe, I mean, I had 23 years of raising her. Of course it hurts.”

She added that Khloe’s attitude toward her originally stemmed from Khloe’s belief that Caitlyn had lied to the family about her desire to transition from male to female. And now, with the publication of her tell-all (which aims most of its barbs at her now infuriated ex-wife Kris Jenner), the Kardashians seem to be circling the wagons against Caitlyn – so much so, she’s afraid Kris will “alienate me from my children.”

That certainly seems to be the case with Khloe and Kim Kardashian West. And as for her book’s effect on her relationship with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, her own daughter with Kris, Caitlyn admitted sadly, “I don’t know. We’ll see how that goes off in the future.”